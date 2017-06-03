RCHS Class of 2017 to graduate Sunday

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

A group of 46 Rogers City High School seniors are set to turn their tassels and become the graduating Class of 2017 this week. Class Night is set for tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. featuring awards presentations by school counselor Marilyn Dimick and a slide show prepared by Samantha Heinzel.

A dinner immediately following the ceremony at the high school will have the readings of the class prophesy and giftatory. That dinner is for the graduates only.

Sunday commencement begins at 2:30 p.m. with the processional by the Rogers City High School band, under the direction of Edward Wilbert.

Speeches by salutatorian Austin Colorite, son of William and Julie Colorite, and valedictorian Mary Brege, daughter of Scott and Shannon Brege, come before the presentation of the class by principal Nicholas Hein.

Board of Education president Ivy Cook will present the diplomas and be joined on the stage by board members Deedra Schalk-Haselhuhn, Cory Budnick, Lawrence Budnick, Devin Pommerenke, Donald Kromer and Francis Andrews.

Class president Brendan Hart will give the order to turn the tassels after each class member is awarded a diploma. Class officers include Stacy Derry, vice president; Saige Wagner, secretary; Camryn Bullock, treasurer; while Mary Jo Hein and Jillian Hoydic serve as class sponsors.

The class flower is the yellow rose, the class song is “Good Riddance” by Green Day and the class colors are maroon and gold.