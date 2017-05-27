RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON APRIL 18, 2017

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT: Adair, Bielas, McLennan, Nowak and Sobeck.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Nowak/Bielas, that the minutes of the Workshop and Regular Council Meeting of April 4, 2017 be approved as amended under CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL total to read “$162,802.25.”

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Adair, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $76,242.70 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

CREATE DISTRICT IFT RESOLUTION NO. 2017-33

Nowak/Bielas, to remove the creation of an IFT District from the meeting agenda.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

BUDGET AMENDMENTS RESOLUTION NO. 2017-34

Nowak/McLennan: BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan to amend the 2016-2017 Annual Budget as prepared by City Staff, presented to Council in writing, and reviewed at this April 18, 2017 meeting. A copy of said amendment to be placed on file in the City Clerk’s office.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

COMPREHENSIVE FEE SCHEDULE RESOLUTION NO. 2017-35

McLennan/Nowak, to approve the FY2017/2018 Comprehensive Fee, Rate and Service Schedule as presented with the exception of the Utility Security Deposit (for renters) which will be $400.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

REQUESTS RESOLUTION NO. 2017-36

Nowak/Adair, to approve the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 Buddy Poppy sale May 11-13, 2017.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION: RESOLUTION NO. 2017-37

Bielas/Nowak, to go into closed session to discuss collective bargaining.

ROLL CALL: Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to closed session at 7:16 p.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 7:36 p.m. no action was taken.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:37 p.m.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.