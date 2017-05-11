RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON APRIL 4, 2017

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT –Adair, Bielas, McLennan, Nowak and Sobeck.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Nowak, that the minutes of the Workshop and Regular Council Meeting of March 21, 2017 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-27

Nowak/McLennan, to allow the Farmers’ Market to use the Third and Erie Street Parking Lot Friday mornings from June 2017 to September 2017.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Adair, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $181,192.02 $162,802.25 (amended April 18, 2017 to correct bill total) and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-28

McLennan/Nowak, to show City Staff their appreciation for the effort put into FY2017/2018 budget preparation.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: PEG CHANNEL

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-29

McLennan/Adair, to approve the contract with Rogers City Area Schools for the video taping of City Council meetings, and authorize Mayor Sobeck to sign said contract.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

VACTOR USE

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-30

Nowak/Bielas, to direct staff to not use the vactor truck out of the City limits to assist the Michigan Department of Transportation with catch basin cleaning.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas and Nowak. Nayes – McLennan and Sobeck, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

SET BUDGET HEARING FOR FY2017/2018

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-31

Bielas/McLennan, to set the public hearing date on the FY2017/2018 budget for Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Said notice of the public hearing be published in the local newspaper as required by City Charter.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

REQUESTS RESOLUTION NO. 2017-32

Bielas/McLennan, to approve the request from the Presque Isle Conservation District for use of the pavilion the weeks of April 17, 2017 and April 24, 2017 for their annual Spring Tree Sale, and to approve the Nautical Festival request as follows:

Permission to hold the Nautical City Festival from Tuesday, August 1, 2017 through Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Lakeside Park.

Permission to close Lake Street from Ontario to Michigan and Michigan and Erie from First Street to Lake Street for the entirety of the Nautical Festival.

City to obtain necessary permits for the Festival parades.

Kiddie Parade Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. (Route Westminster Church (3rd Street) to Huron Avenue to Rogers City Marina)

Antique Car Show Cruise – Saturday, August 5, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.

Grand Parade – Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. (Route Gilpen Field (3rd Street) to Friedrich Street).

“NO PARKING” signs on Third Street on Sunday, August 6 from Woodward Avenue to Huron Avenue. Handicapped parking to be on east side of Third Street from Woodward to Ontario.

Provide Police protection where required.

Obtain Police and Fire Chief approval for the shooting of fireworks.

Permission to leave beer truck at tent area. Truck will be locked at all times.

Pavilion restrooms open for the public from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Festival Committee will have a contract for cleaning the pavilion bathrooms.

If the fireworks are cancelled, they will be held the Saturday following the Festival.

Request the use of the Sports Park (the Hole) and the Little League Fields for the P.I.C. Men’s & Women’s Slow Pitch Softball Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, August 5 and 6.

Request that any concessions/vendors that request permits to operate during the Festival week must also have a signed contract with the Nautical Festival Committee to operate. (Pertains to City properties only).

Permission to use Westminster Park for a car show on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

Permission to place up to an 80’ x 270’ tent on the Marina parking lot. The tent company to put stakes in the asphalt and plug holes when stakes are removed.

City Band to play at Lakeside Park band shell on Tuesday, August 1 from 7- 8:30 p.m.

Permission to use the band shell when necessary during the Festival.

Permission to use the portable band shell when necessary during the Festival.

Request Handicap Parking signs at North end of Court House Square on Huron for the Arts & Crafts Show Thursday, August 3 through Sunday, August 6.

City to pick up bagged garbage and broken down boxes at curbside each day during the Arts & Crafts Show.

City to waive the “No Animals in Lakeside Park” Ordinance for two hours prior and two hours after Pet Show.

School parking lot to be allowed for self-contained camper use by crafters participants only. (No softball players will be allowed). Permit only.

Permission for Festival Committee to use “Gaters” on Sunday, August 6, 2017 for the Grand Parade.

Permission to use Trout River Park on Thursday, August 3, 2017 for and outdoor yoga event.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:16 p.m.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall