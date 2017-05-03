Presque Isle County Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

April 17, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Thomas Catalano called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Thomas Catalano, Ronald Bischer, Charles Rhode.

Also Present: Supt./Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau, County Road Engineer Straley.

Visitors: Three.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from April 3, 2017 meeting.

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Bischer (Rhode) to approve the April 17, 2017 accounts payable in the amount of $148,450.67.

Ayes: Catalano, Rhode and Bischer.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• Cheboygan County Road Commission is holding a used equipment auction in June. We have three trucks and possibly a roller to place in the auction.

• Quotes are being obtained for the culvert at Oxbow Creek on Canada Creek Highway.

• MDOT will be installing centerline rumble strips in two locations within the county.

• Bismarck Township has requested information regarding two possible ditching projects. An estimate is also being prepared for a Moltke Township project.

• Crews are working on shoulders and blading gravel roads this week.

9:00 a.m. – Seasonal item bids were opened and motions approved to accept bids.

County Road Engineer Straley updated the Board on upcoming projects including culvert replacement at Grand Lake Outlet on 638 Highway, Bolton Road culvert replacement, Monaghan Creek Bridge on Shubert Highway and the reconstruction of 451 Highway through the Village of Hawks.

Unfinished Business:

Chairman Catalano reported on a recent Commissioners’ Seminar he attended.

New Business:

The Board was informed of an encroachment of road right of way and county property along Evergreen Road on the south end of Grand Lake. Additional information will be provided at a later date.

Allis Township Supervisor Tollini appeared before the Board to discuss maintenance items in Allis Township.

Next meeting dates are Monday, May 1, 2017 and Monday, May 15, 2017.

A motion was made by Rhode (Catalano) to adjourn at 11:05 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.