PIC Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

May 1, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Thomas Catalano called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Thomas Catalano, Ronald Bischer, Charles Rhode.

Also Present: Supt./Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau.

Visitors: One.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from April 17, 2017 meeting.

Visitor:

Moltke Township Supervisor Sorgenfrei appeared before the Board to discuss an upcoming project.

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Rhode (Bischer) to approve the May 1, 2017 accounts payable in the amount of $57,181.85.

Ayes: Catalano, Rhode, Bischer.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• Supt./Mgr contacted Huron Pines regarding the replacement of the Three Mile Highway culvert on the Little Rainy.

• The quarterly Straits Area Council meeting is tomorrow in Mackinaw City.

• Crews started the summer schedule of four 10 hour days today.

• A pre-construction meeting for Bolton Road project is scheduled for Wednesday.

• A list of possible road projects for later this summer was presented and discussed.

• A FOIA request received was discussed.

• Belknap Township has requested an estimate to reconstruct a portion of Petersville Road.

• The new truck at Truck & Trailer is scheduled to arrive in Rogers City in two weeks.

• The condition of the Rogers City sand/salt shed was discussed.

• Supt./Mgr is working on the Distributive Antenna Policy and permit form.

• Supt./Mgr will be requesting quotes from local companies for office heating system repairs this summer.

Unfinished Business:

None

New Business:

Resolution 2017-3 was adopted commending Michael Peters for 24 years of service.

A motion was approved authorizing expenses for Supt./Mgr to attend the annual MCRCSIP Business Meeting in Mt Pleasant July 18-19, 2017.

Next meeting dates are Monday, May 15, 2017 and Monday, June 5, 2017.

A motion was made by Rhode (Catalano) to adjourn at 10:18 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.