Onaway to graduate 43 in Sunday commencement

Onaway’s Class of 2017 will march in as students and march out as graduates in Sunday’s commencement ceremony. A pair of valedictorians

, a salutatorian and an honor student will lead the way as principal Marty Mix expects 43 to graduate.

Valedictorian Taylor Ehrke, the daughter of Darin and Holly Ehrke plans to attend the University of Michigan in the fall.

Valedictorian Vydailya Letts is the daughter of Simone Cromie and Christopher Pauly who plans to attend the college of engineering at the University of Michigan.

Salutatorian Cameron Horn is the son of Mindy and Dan Horn who will attend Lawrence Technological University.

Honor student Noel Nash plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University. She is the daughter of Dennis Nash and Nikki Comfort.

Mix and superintendent of schools Rod Fullerton will also offer remarks at the ceremony.

Commencement begins at 2 p.m. Sunday in the high school gymnasium.