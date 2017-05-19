Norman D. Pickett, 64, passed away Sunday, May 14, in Naples, Florida surrounded by his family. Norman was born November 25, 1952 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida.

He and his family later moved to Onaway. He was raised by his parents, Donald and Alyce Pickett. He later married his high school sweetheart, Susan Badder. Shortly after that Norm joined the military to support his growing family. After retiring from the military he moved to Naples where he met his loving wife Cindy Kransel. Norm was the rock for the entire family. He was strong and tough, but caring and sweet. He was honest, consistent, and led his life by his strong moral code. Posted on his desk was a sign that stated: “Integrity demands that you do what is right even if unpleasant or unpopular” – this is how he lived his life. Norman retired after serving 20 years as an engineer with the United States Army. After his military service, he worked 15 years for the city of Naples, retiring as a utilities inspector.

Norman was always fun to be around. His quick wit and humor were admired, his mechanical ingenuity envied and friendships relished. Everyone remembers Norman for how he made them feel when they were around him. His passion was his children and his grandchildren and their memories of him will never be forgotten and are forever in their hearts.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Cindy Pickett; his three children, Julie (Allan) Krinsky, Kriste (Tom) Eaton and Matthew (Maria) Pickett; a stepdaughter, Angela Kransel; his seven grandchildren, Taylor, Rebecca, Kennedy, Kadence, Tommy, Matthew and Emelyn; and numerous family and friends.

Memorial services for Norman Pickett will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, May 20, from the Garden of Hope & Courage on 332 Eighth St. N., Naples, FL 34102. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Avow at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane, Naples, FL 34105.