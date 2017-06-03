Marjorie J. McFall, 91, of Onaway, passed away at her home Monday, May 29, 2017. The daughter of George and Della (Phillips) Pringle, Marjorie was born October 4, 1925 in Cheboygan.

Marjorie graduated from Cheboygan High School in 1943 and took employment at the JB Lund’s defense plant in Cheboygan. On August 18, 1945 married the love of her life, Wayne K. McFall in Cheboygan and together they made their home in Onaway. Marjorie stayed home to raise her children then in the early 1960s, took a position at the Garment Factory in Onaway. In 1966 she became the secretary for the Onaway High School office where she proudly worked for 20 years, retiring in 1986. Once a year following her retirement, Marjorie and Wayne would tour the Gulf, traveling from Florida to Texas to relax and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

Marjorie’s heart was always devoted to her family. She was very active in her grandchildren’s lives and with volunteer work for their school sporting events, most commonly working the concession stand. She was always willing to lend a hand and was there cheering them on in the stands. Playing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her so much joy. She loved sports and watching any Detroit team with Wayne, especially the Tigers. She also found contentment in reading and cross stitching.

Surviving Marjorie is her son, Tom (Kathy) McFall of Brighton, Colorado; and daughters, April Peacock and Dawn (Bobby) Smith both of Onaway. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Scott (Jill) McFall of Commerce City, Colorado, Kelly Kirby of Denver, Colorado, Tanya (Matt) Lauckner of Canadian Lakes, Tony (Christin) Peacock of Howell, Kelly (J.H.) Wooldridge of Archer City, Texas and Josh (Vanessa) Smith of Nocona, Texas. Marjorie also leaves her great-grandchildren, Tyler and John McFall, Ella and Layla Tucci, Kelci and Kason Smith, and Cy and Reece Wooldridge; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne (4/12/2012); brother, Robert Pringle; and sisters, Wanda Wanzer, Patricia Poirer, Ilene Kirchoff and Avis “Red” Pringle.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. No services are scheduled at this time. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Marjorie to the Cheboygan Humane Society or to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund. Condolences may be shared with Marjorie’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.