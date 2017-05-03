Linda L. Palmer, 59, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 1, 2017 at her home in Onaway. The daughter of Martin and Nellie (Hancock) VanGieson, Linda was born October 20, 1957 in Wyandotte. She married Richard “Rick” W. Price Sr. February of 1977 in Wyandotte. In 1983 after a few years of traveling, they settled in the Onaway area where Linda’s family had been coming for years for family vacations.

Linda had a few different jobs during her life but you could bet that wherever she worked, she was a dedicated employee and a hard worker. Most of all, her family meant the world to her. She loved to visit with her family and friends and made numerous trips to the Detroit area to do just that. She enjoyed sitting in the stands cheering on her grandchildren at their sporting events. She was a very proud Grandma. On a nice, warm summer day, Linda could be found out on the boat enjoying the sunshine and relaxing with her family. She also loved to watch the ID Channel. Her quick wit and smile will be greatly missed by many.

Surviving is her son, Rick (Erika) Price II of Onaway; daughter, Christina (Aaron) Remeur of Indian River; son, Johnny (Carmen) Palmer of Onaway; as well as her grandchildren, Taylor and Tucker Price of Onaway, Maci Remeur of Indian River and Jack Palmer of Onaway. Also surviving is Linda’s special friend, Debbie Williams of Millersburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rick Price July 24, 2010; infant son, Jack Roy Palmer; and brothers, Marty, Johnny and Roy VanGieson.Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at the Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, May 5. Linda’s family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. Frank Sheer will officiate. Those who are planning a contribution to honor Linda’s memory are kindly asked to do so to her family. A charity will be designated at a later time. Condolences may be shared with Linda’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.