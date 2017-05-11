Hurons and Vikings split conference doubleheader games

Rogers City split a pair of doubleheaders last week with Posen and Alcona. Monday in Alcona, the Hurons had a six-run fourth inning in game one. With the scored tied 4-4 the Hurons took a 10-4 lead and held on as Alcona came back with four runs in the fifth.

Andrew Radke had three hits and drove in two runs with a triple in the big fourth inning. Tristan Baller had two hits and drove in three runs with two doubles. Alex Altman went four-and-one-third innings allowing five runs and one strikeout.

Alcona scored five runs in the first inning in a 6-5 loss in game two. Brendan Koss and Radke had two hits with Radke driving in three runs. Kaleb Budnick started and Jacob Hilla finished the last four innings.

Posen topped the Hurons in game one last Thursday 3-1 and Rogers City won game two 14-1.

Posen coach Pat Kowalski said it was the best game his team played all season.

In the first game Jared Sharpe limited the Hurons to five hits while not walking a batter. The Hurons managed their only run in the fourth as Budnick scored on Caleb Karsten’s double.

Posen put up all three of their runs in the fifth inning. Wyatt Rom

el walked and moved to second on a balk. George Kroll singled in Romel and he scored on a single by Darren Dubie.

Hilla went all six innings for the Hurons, allowing six hits and striking out three.

The Huron bats went to work in the second game scoring five in the first, four in the second, two in the third and three more to end it in the fourth inning.

“Rogers City has a good ballclub; they put the ball in play,” said Kowalski. “That’s our problem with the better ballclubs, we are not scoring runs.”

Radke had three hits and three RBI while Deuce Tulgestka, Karsten and Budnick each had two hits. Jacob Hein blasted a home run for the Hurons.

Kowalski used five pitchers in the contest Jared Kamyzek, Kroll, Avery Werth, Dylan Schuch and Ben Romel.

Rogers City hosts Hillman Thursday and plays at a tournament in Bay City Saturday. The Hurons play in Atlanta Tuesday, then host AuGres May 18.

The Vikings were swept by Hillman at home Monday. Kowalski said it was the complete opposite of the way they played in game one against Rogers City. The Vikings committed eight errors in a 9-3 loss. Game two was a 13-1 lopsided loss.

Posen’s record evened up at 9-9 overall, but Thursday they have a chance to improve on its 2-0 Little Dipper mark at Atlanta. The Vikes host Au Gres Monday.

Cards hitting well, get walk-off winner

Onaway was winning and losing tight ball games during the last week. The Cards ended up splitting with Pellston and Central Lake.

The Cards lost game one with Pellston, 3-0, but came away with a walk-off win in the nightcap.

Pellston was up 5-0 a couple of innings in and 7-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning of game one.

The Red Birds scored three to tie to push it to extra innings and set up a walk-off, game-winning RBI by Gavin Fenstermaker. The final score in the Cardinal victory was 8-7. Gavin Fenstermaker scored two runs, knocked in two, stole three bases and walked one.

Nick Byrne had five stolen bases and two runs scored.

Trevor Wregglesworth stole three bags and drove in two.

In the early game, it was scoreless until the top of the fifth when the seven, eight and nine hitters for Pellston all got on by way of error and eventually all would score.

Wregglesworth pitched well, but took the loss. He allowed only two hits and struck out four.

The Cards were on top 3-2 over Central Lake in the first game Monday when “The ugly pitch count rule got to us,” said coach Mike Crull. “We had to pull Trevor Wregglesworth.”

The Trojans got to Onaway’s relief pitcher and took the game, 4-3. Wregglesworth allowed only one earned run, while striking out four.

“We have put the ball in play well the last five or six games,” said Crull. “The game we lost 3-0, we put the ball in play against a kid that throws in the low 80s. Every game we have played recently, we have put the ball in play.”

Crull said his squad did not execute plays in game one with Central Lake. They stranded 10 runners in scoring position and out hit Central Lake 11-4 and still lost.

Wregglesworth was 3-for-4, while Lucas Tollini was 2-for-3 and Josiah Crawford was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases.

The second game was a 9-6 victory. The offense was hitting on all cylinders and the timely hits were there.

Dawson Hilliker got the win and Jason Smith got the save. Wregglesworth upped his hit total on the day with two. Tollini was 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, two runs scored and two RBI. Byrne went 3-for-3 and four stolen bases.

In the game, D.J. Fenstermaker hit the first home run of his high school career. It was a shot over the left-field fence for the Cards’ leadoff hitter.

Up next is Joburg on Maxon, the Newberry Tournament Saturday and then conference action at Inland Lakes.