Dolores R. Buza, 75, of Posen, passed away Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at Rogers City Tendercare where she has been a resident for the last 12 years and was known to the staff, nieces and nephews as “Auntie Doe.”

She was born June 12, 1941 in Alpena to Anthony and Angeline (Konwinski) Buza.

Dolores is survived by six sisters, Kathleen Idalski of Rogers City, Marilyn Kuszajewski of Presque Isle, Marcia (Ron) Urban of Posen, Annette (Fred) Sanchagrin of Plymouth, Paulette Woloszyk of Posen and Denise (Alex) Krajniak of Alpena; two brothers, Danny Buza of Posen and David Buza of Alpena; 19 nieces and nephew; 26 great-nieces and nephews, two great-great-nephews; and a special sister-in-law, Sally Buza.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Angeline; nephew, Jerry Woloszyk; and three brothers-in-law, Ronald Idalski, Richard Kuszajewski and Jeff Woloszyk.

Visitation was at St. Casimir Catholic Church Saturday, May 13, through time of Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Inurnment will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rogers City Tendercare’s activity room, St. Casimir Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

