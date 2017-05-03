Carla Marie Smith Thompson, 80, lost her long battle with Alzheimer’s disease Thursday, April 27, 2017. She was born October 19, 1936 to John Morris Smith and Alice Evelyn Parris Smith; in the home of her maternal grandparents, George W. Parris and Mary Ann Millmine “Minnie” Parris, in Rogers City.

She was preceded in death by her husband Larry. She is survived by her brother, Fred (Arlene) Smith; daughters, Kris Thompson and Kerri Hartwell, both of Grand Rapids; and one grandson, Bradley Hartwell II, also of Grand Rapids.

Carla grew up with her family in Onaway and attended school in Onaway graduating from high school in 1954. She went on to Central Michigan University graduating in 1958 with degrees in education and music. Carla taught school in Onaway, Saginaw and Comstock Park. She was a talented singer and musician who never stopped singing. She was a loving wife, sister, daughter, mother and grandmother. Carla had the kindest soul and biggest laugh.

Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 6 at 11 a.m. at O’Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst Chapel, 3980 Cascade Road S.E., Grand Rapids. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Graceland Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 25200 Telegraph Road, Ste 100, Southfield, MI 48033-7443. Arrangements by: O’Brien-Eggebeen-Gerst www.gerstfuneralhomes.com.