Audrey Eileen Soper, 90, of Rogers City passed away May 18, 2017 at Rogers City Tendercare. She was born January 5, 1927 in Windsor, Ontario to Albert and Lily (Sharp) Robinson.

Audrey is survived by a daughter, Terry (Jack) Crim of Rogers City; and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Beverly.

Private services will take place at a later time.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

