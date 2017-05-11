Carroll Paul Hopp, 93, of Rogers City, passed away peacefully at home May 6, 2017. He was born September 3, 1923 to the late Paul J. Hopp and Dora Schultz Hopp.

He was married to the late Helen Katherine Mulka Hopp for 73 years.

Carroll graduated from Rogers City High School in 1941 and was a lifelong resident of Rogers City. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, having served in Pacific Theatre at New Guinea and the Dutch East Indies in 1942-43. He took over as the proprietor of Hopp’s Standard Service Station, at the corner of Third and Erie, in 1946 and continued for more than 40 years, following in the footsteps of his father. Carroll was an avid musician, first playing alto and tenor sax in his high school dance band in the 1930s. He later mastered the steel guitar and performed for years with various bands throughout northern Michigan. He was elected to the City Council of Rogers City and was a member of the Kiwanis Club, the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607. He also was an avid golfer for many years at the Rogers City Country Club, recording a hole-in-one at age 76. He also played in the LPGA Pro-Am at Corning, New York.

He is survived by two sons, Neil (Linda) of Mt. Pleasant and Jeffrey of Rogers City;

two daughters, Carole Ann of Rogers City and Christine of Gaylord;

eight grandchildren, Kelli (Todd) Hopp-Michlosky of Charlotte, North Carolina, Todd (Marlene) Hopp of Gaylord, Jennifer (Nate) Ryan of Detroit, Amy Hopp of Chicago, Stacey (Ryan) Bosley of Marquette, and David Shadbolt, Sheri Phillips and Sarah (Lyle) West of Rogers City; eight great-grandchildren, Mandy of Gaylord, Aaron, Jacob, Jade and Caitlyn of Rogers City, and Nora and Theodore of Detroit, and Madison of Marquette;

and two great-great-grandchildren, Hazel and Haden, Cheboygan.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lila Hopp Bannasch; and two sons, Randolph and James of Rogers City.

Visitation was at St. John Lutheran Church Wednesday, May 10, from 10 a.m. through time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Eric Voigt officiating.

Rogers City VFW Post 607 will accord military honors immediately following church services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.