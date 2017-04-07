Wilson makes Boys’ Life cover and Scouts’ highest rank, all in past 13 months

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Nicolas Wilson, son of Magnus and Carrie Wilson of Rogers City, has achieved Boy Scouts’ highest rank, that of Eagle Scout.

Wilson, who just turned 18, successfully completed his board of review March 4 with Troop 27 to make it official, now all that awaits is a court of honor ceremony in May.

Most news articles about Eagle Scouts are almost always accompanied with the factoid that only 4 to 5 percent of Boy Scout members ever attain this prestigious honor. That makes it pretty special, but how many recipients have ever appeared on the cover of Boys’ Life magazine.

It’s probably not many. Rogers City has one.

Wilson, who is attending Alpena Community College, was on the cover of the February 2016 edition. He was in the right place at the right time.

Wilson attended the Philmont Scout Ranch, a mountainous ranch located near the town of Cimarron, New Mexico. It is a National High Adventure Base in which Scouts and venturers take part in backpacking and outdoor activities. One of the activities is a climb to the summit of Mt. Baldy.

One the way to the top, Wilson met the Boys’ Life photographer who wanted to take some photos at the top.

“We talked to him and he asked for me and a friend of mine to pose for some pictures,” said Wilson. “He asked for our troop number and contact information and told us we might be in the Philmont issue…we not only got our picture in the February 2016 Philmont issue, we were on the cover!”

Boys’ Life is the monthly magazine of the Boy Scouts of America. The first edition was printed in 1911.

Wilson earned 28 merit badges while in Troop 27 of Ann Arbor. His Eagle project was helping to paint and fix up a house for St. Francis Parish in Ann Arbor they rent out to local retired priests.

“I learned to paint for the first time, and then taught younger Scouts shortly after how to paint as well. It was certainly very challenging and it did put my leadership to the test.”

Wilson’s parents were seasonal residents until they purchased a home last fall along Wenzel Highway, south of Rogers City.

“Although Nicholas earned his Eagle Scout downstate, he is looking to get involved in the community here too,” said Carrie. “He has helped St. Ignatius with Vacation Bible School, he is in the youth group and now he and his sister are Eucharistic ministers at St. Ignatius.” He would like to get involved with Troop 6 of Rogers City to help it grow.

Eagle Scout is the highest advancement rank in Boy Scouting. Since 1912, more than two million Boy Scouts have earned the Eagle Scout rank.