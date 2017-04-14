Warmer day predicted for Saturday

Milder temperatures are expected over the Easter weekend, with the warmest day expected to be Saturday. Temperatures are predicted to climb to 62 degrees Saturday, with considerable cloudiness.

Posen and Onaway each had baseball and softball games Thursday and Rogers City will host its varsity home opener April 20, The junior varsity Hurons will be playing at home Monday while the varsity teams travel to Whittemore for games.

Patchy clouds with cooler temperatures are expected Easter Sunday.

Whatever the weather conditions, Lake Huron is always ready to be photographed, here shown on Good Friday morning as the sun came up.