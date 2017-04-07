Two valedictorians lead Onaway Class of 2017

Onaway High School has announced 16 honor students that will lead the 44-member Class of 2017 on graduation day, May 28.

Co-valedictorians Taylor Ehrke and Vydailya Letts finished their seventh semester with a 4.0 grade point average to lead the way. Salutatorian is Cameron Horn and honor student is Noel Nash.

Ehrke (4.0) is the daughter of Darin and Holly Ehrke.

Letts (4.0) is the daughter of Simone Cromie and Christopher Pauly.

Photos and profiles of all 16 honor students are in the April 6 Advance.