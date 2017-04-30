Sally A. Trafelet, 81, of Alpena, passed away peacefully Monday, April 24, 2017, at Sally’s Care Home.

Sally was born November 26, 1935, to the late Bruno and Isabelle (Stricker) Zempel in Rogers City. In 1953, she graduated from Rogers City High School and later graduated as a registered nurse from University of Michigan; working in Rogers City as a nurse for several years. On July 20, 1957, she married Martin W. Trafelet, he preceded her in death October 16, 2003. Sally was a member of the St. John Lutheran Church in Rogers City.

She is survived by her three children, Kim (John) Calvin of Medford, Oregon, Gregg (Amy) Trafelet of Alpena and Jeff Trafelet of Hubbard Lake; and five grandchildren, Alexa, Lauren, Jacob, Christine and Shane. Sally was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Zempel.

Family and friends will gather for visitation Friday, April 28, at Karpus-Hunter Funeral Home, Alpena from 4 until 8 p.m. Visitation will continue Saturday, April 29, at Karpus-Hunter Funeral Home from 10 until the 11 a.m. Funeral service begins with Deacon Al Kersten officiating. Internment will be at Riverside Cemetery located in Millersburg.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of Michigan. Online condolences: www.karpushuntercares.com.