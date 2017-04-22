RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON MARCH 21, 2017

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT –Adair, Bielas, McLennan, Nowak and Sobeck.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of March 7, 2017 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITIZENS APPEARING BEFORE THE COUNCIL:

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-22

Nowak/McLennan, to allow the Rogers City Racing Club to hold its second annual Sprint Triathlon on Saturday, September 2, 2017 with use of the Lakeside Park pavilion and Sunrise Trail.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Bielas, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $228,394.06 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-23

Nowak/Adair, to appoint Council Member Bielas to the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team Board.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

TIMBER CONTRACT

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-24

Nowak/Adair, to approve the Timber Sale contract with E. H. Tulgestka and Sons contingent upon City Mgr. Hefele and staff addressing some of the unanswered questions.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – Adair, Bielas, Nowak and Sobeck.

Nayes – McLennan, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

HOEFT STATE PARK LETTER OF SUPPORT

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-25

Nowak/McLennan, to approve the letter written/read by Mayor Sobeck be sent to the Department of Natural Resources in support of a grant opportunity at P. H. Hoeft State Park.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

KIWANIS AND FAT HOGS

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-26

Bielas/McLennan, to approve Kiwanis request for use of the Westminster Park for the Easter Egg Hunt on April 15, 2017, the Spring Fest on June 10, 2017 and the Fall Fest on September 16, 2017; and to approve the request from the Fat Hogs for their Lady’s Tournament on July 29, 2017 and big tournament on September 2nd and 3rd, 2017 with the Captains’ meetings on July 28 and September 1, 2017.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m.

TERRI L. KOSS, CITY CLERK/TREASURER