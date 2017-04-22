PIC Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

April 3, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Thomas Catalano called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Thomas Catalano, Ronald Bischer, Charles Rhode.

Also Present: Supt./Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau.

Visitors: None.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from March 20, 2017 meeting.

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Bischer (Rhode) to approve the April 3, 2017 accounts payable in the amount of $86,289.67.

Ayes: Catalano, Rhode, Bischer.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• Year to date snowfall is: 109 Inches.

• A New Township Official workshop was held on March 21, 2017 and attended by ten officials.

• The quarterly MTA meeting will be in Posen on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Posen Community Center.

• A policy for towers within the right of way was provided to the Board and discussed. Also discussed was the Digital Antenna System policy drafted by MCRCSIP.

• There is a culvert on County Road 451 near the Rogers Township Hall that is failing and will be replaced this spring. The road will be closed for one day to complete the replacement.

• Supt./Mgr will be attending PASER Rating Training Tuesday, April 3, 2017 in Gaylord.

Unfinished Business:

None

New Business:

Motions were approved to allow expenses for Supt./Mgr and Commissioners to attend the next Straits Area Council meeting in Mackinaw City on May 2, 2017 and for Clerk Wirgau to attend an HR/Finance meeting in Baldwin on April 25, 2017.

Next meeting dates are Monday, April 17, 2017 and Monday, May 1, 2017.

A motion was made by Rhode (Catalano) to adjourn at 9:57 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.