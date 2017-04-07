PIC Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

March 20, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Thomas Catalano called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Thomas Catalano, Ronald Bischer, Charles Rhode.

Also Present: Supt./Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau.

Visitors: Two.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from March 6, 2017 meeting.

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Bischer (Rhode) to approve the March 20, 2017 accounts payable in the amount of $157,792.30.

Ayes: Catalano, Bischer, Rhode.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• Year to date snowfall is: 106 inches.

• A Rural Task Force meeting is scheduled for Friday morning in Atlanta.

• A New Township Official workshop is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

• Chairman Catalano, Supt./Mgr and Clerk attended the County Road Association Highway Conference last week. Supt./Mgr gave brief report on the conference.

• Supt./Mgr discussed installation of cellular phone towers within the road right of way.

• Supt./Mgr along with Managers from Alpena and Alcona County Road Commissions met with Senator James Stamas on March 13, 2017.

• Supt./Mgr provided updates on future projects.

• Supt./Mgr will be attending two meetings in Mt. Pleasant on March 30, 2017. The first is for CRA Regional Council chairpersons and the second pertains to the Rural Transportation Federal Funding.

Unfinished Business:

None

New Business:

Resolution 2017-2 was adopted to secure funding for bridge replacement over the Monaghan Creek on Shubert Highway.

Chairman Catalano, Supt./Mgr Smigelski and Clerk Wirgau reported on sessions attended at the County Road Association Conference.

Allis Township Supervisor Tollini and the Board discussed several topics.

Next meeting dates are Monday, April 3, 2017 and Monday, April 17, 2017.

A motion was made by Rhode (Catalano) to adjourn at 10:09 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.