Judy (Gee) Kay was born June 29, 1940. She passed away April 4, 2017. She was a member of the graduating class of 1958, Onaway High School.

Judy had been married to Dr. Bernard Kay. Between the two, they had six children. Judy had two brothers, David and Lee. David and his wife, Faye, live in Onaway. Lee and his wife Joyce live in Midland.

A memorial service may be planned for the future.