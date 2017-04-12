John R. Gledhill, 74, of Presque Isle passed away at home April 9, 2017. He was born November 11, 1942, the second son of

Douglas Haigh and Alma Helen (Seymour) Gledhill, in Peterborough, Ontario, Canada. He is survived by older brother, Douglas (Judy) of Lafayette, Indiana; and younger brother, Robert, of Calgary, Ontario, Canada. A younger sister, Lynda, of Columbus, Ohio, predeceased John.

He married Mary Drews January 30, 1965 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Danville, Illinois and they have been blessed with 52 years of married life together.

He is also survived by his five children, sons, David (Katherine) of Mocksville, North Carolina, the Rev. Eric (Kristin) of Paw Paw, Curtis (Shelley) of Midland and Jeffrey of Auburn; a daughter, Stephanie (Keith) McLaughlin of St. Joseph; and nine

grandchildren.

John graduated in 1966 with a degree in chemical engineering from TriState University of Angola, Indiana. He enjoyed a 30-year career with the Dow Chemical Company in manufacturing and engineering management in Midland. The highlight of his professional career was when he served as the plant manager of the Dow facility in Findlay, Ohio. He and his family were very active in the Boy Scouts of America for more than 30 years, being named Scouting Family of the Year in 1985. John served and grew in his Christian faith through a variety of church administrative and leadership roles in four different churches. John and Mary led an in-home Bible study for more than 25 years. He will be remembered most as one leading his family by faith in Jesus, giving of himself to others and modeling service to God, through the gifts given to each of us.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday and resumed Wednesday at Peace Lutheran Church through time of funeral with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating. Interment will take place at the Homer Township Cemetery near Midland today (Thursday) at 1 p.m.

Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church or Hospice of Michigan in memory of John Gledhill. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.