Gerald Joseph Misiak, 84 of Presque Isle, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Jerry was born November 8, 1932 in Posen to the late John Sr. and Mary (Purol) Misiak. His family roots growing up in Posen held a special place in his heart and loved to tell stories of “life on the farm.” He served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. Jerry later met the love of his life Joyce Smolinski whom he married August 24, 1957. Jerry cherished his many memories of his Canadian camping trips in his earlier years and continued his love of the lake view by residing on Long Lake with Joyce and eventually retiring there. He was a man of many skills who was self-taught, there wasn’t much Jerry couldn’t do. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and carpentry but his greatest happiness came from spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Joyce; five children, Bob, Rose Ann (Dan) Kwilos, Terry, Rodney and Mary (Jeremy) Bruski; five siblings, John Jr., Mark, Louis, Floyd and Virginia Niedzwiecki; eight grandchildren, Makayla Misiak, Nicole Misiak, Justyn Misiak, Logan Misiak, Alexia Misiak, Danielle Kwilos; and Brandon and Brett Szumila; great-grandson, Bradley Crevier; and many nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his infant son, Gary; and four siblings, Anna Muszynski, Raymond, Tony and Eugene.

Family and friends gathered Saturday, April 1, at St. Casimir Catholic Church until the Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Military honors were accorded by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804. Interment followed at the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Casimir Catholic Church or Hospice of Michigan. Online condolences may be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com