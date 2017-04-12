Donna J. Lawrence, 58, of Onaway, passed away at home Tuesday, April 4, 2017. Donna was born September 30, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to Theron and Janet (Feihrman) Reece. She lived in the Chicago area for a short time and then moved with her family to northern Michigan, most recently to Onaway. On April 8, 1988 she married Randy “Pete” Lawrence in Rogers City.

Donna graduated from Onaway High School in 1976 and was a cook at the Country Kitchen as well as Grandma’s Pantry Restaurant. Donna enjoyed fishing, bowling, playing on the computer, and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Randy “Pete,” she is survived by her children, Debbie (Dennis) Schottie of Colorado, Doreen Maynard of Tawas, Melissa Lawrence of Cheboygan, Jason Reece of Alanson and Earl (Charlotte) Maynard of Onaway; 14 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Ken (Peggy) Reece of Rogers City and Donnie (Michelle) Reece of Onaway; and two sisters, Brenda (Richard) Silky of Onaway and Theresa Thompson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Randy Lawrence Jr.; and a brother, Rusty Reece.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial services will be held for Donna at a later date. Memorial contributions appreciated to the family through the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with Donna’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.