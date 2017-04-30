Caroline D. LaLonde, 99, of Moltke Township passed away April 25, 2017 at Rogers City Tendercare. S

he was born January 27, 1918 in Moltke Township to Charles and Viola (Tulgestke) Sorgenfrei.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday from 3 until 8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Visitation will resume Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Eric Voigt officiating.

