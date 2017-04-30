Bonnie F. Mason, 59, of Onaway, died at home Sunday, April 23, 2017. The daughter of John “Jack” and Ruth (Stock) Ellenberger, Bonnie was born in Onaway August 14, 1957. She was raised in Onaway and graduated from Onaway High School in 1975. She married Robert E. Mason July 28, 1979 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

A lifelong resident of Onaway, Bonnie worked at Penhale’s Pharmacy, in the bakery at Carter’s IGA, and as a waitress at Canada Creek Ranch, not to mention her full-time job as a homemaker and mother. Devoted to her Christian faith, Bonnie was an active member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church where she was president of the Christian Women’s Society. She also belonged to the Smiling Circle Club and the Stepping Stones Garden Club.

Skilled with a needle and thread, Bonnie was an avid quilter and enjoyed embroidery as well. She loved to read and work in her flower garden. She was an excellent cook and spent a lot of time canning the tomatoes and beans Bob grew in their garden each summer.

She relied on her faith in God to see her through the difficult times and didn’t dwell on the obstacles life presented. She remained strong through all, focusing on her family and helping others. She enjoyed the time she spent watching her grandchildren and was proud of her family. Her quiet demeanor and beautiful smile will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Surviving Bonnie is her husband of nearly 38 years, Bob Mason of Onaway; three daughters, Brooke (Daniel) Smith of Carsonville, Crystal (Travis) Horrocks and Molly Mason, both of Onaway; and three grandchildren, Clara, Oliver and Elliot. Bonnie also leaves her brothers, Doug and John Ellenberger, both of Onaway; special friends, Brenda Rauh and Leora Dean, both of Onaway; as well as her in-laws and many friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be a memorial service today (Thursday, April 27) at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onaway. The Rev. Roger Kilponen will officiate. Bonnie’s final resting place will be in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Bonnie to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3786 Glasier Road, Onaway, MI 49765.

Condolences may be shared with Bonnie’s family at www.chagnonfh.com