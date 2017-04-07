Barbara Jean Compton, 75, of Alanson died Saturday April 1, 2017 at The Villa at the Bay in Petoskey. Barbara was born in Garden City December 27, 1941, the daughter of Fred and Anita (Murray) Hershey.

Barb moved to northern Michigan at a young age, and graduated from Inland Lakes High School in Indian River in 1960. During that time she enjoyed playing basketball and was homecoming queen her senior year. She married Clifton Compton December 27, 1987 and he preceded her in death February 1, 2013. She had worked at Petoskey Sands for over 10 years, and enjoyed antique cars and spending time cooking, painting and snowmobiling.

She is survived by her sons, Mark (Patty) Stewart of Indian River, Mike (Shell) Stewart of Garden City and Kevin (Stacy) Stewart of Indian River; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Patty (Virgil) Thorton of Cheboygan; and stepchildren, Craig (Diane) Compton of Richville, Clark (Dawn) Compton of Cheboygan and Chad (Cari) Compton of Millersburg. Besides her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Bill Hershey.

Funeral services for Barb will be held today (Thursday, April 6) at 1 p.m. at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway, with the Rev. Carmen Cook officiating. Visitation at the funeral home will begin Thursday at 10 a.m. until time of the service. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg. Memorial contributions appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be shared with Barbara’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.