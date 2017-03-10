With season on the line, Rogers City gets a third shot at Hillman

Rogers City gets its third shot at Hillman, Friday at 6 p.m. in Posen.

Hurons (16-6) picked up any easy one Wednesday over Vanderbilt, 76-25, and advanced to the district championship game and get a chance to advance to the regional level of the state tournament. They will have to do it by getting through one of the best Class D programs in northern Michigan.

The Tigers are 22-1 and were third in the final Associated Press Class D polls. They had two wins over the Hurons; however, the final regular season game was fairly close between the two schools.

Hillman advanced with a dominating second half performance against Onaway (10-11) Wednesday night in a packed Posen gym, 81-48. The score was 21-21 with 3:15 left in the first half before Hillman went on a scoring spurt before half time and took over in the third. Hillman outscored Onaway 23-4 during a six-minute period through the two quarters.

“We just got careless with the ball,” said Onaway coach Eddy Szymoniak. “Every time we would get the lead or tie it, Hillman answered. It was sloppy basketball by us.” Szymoniak said it was probably the worst half of basketball this season.

The Cardinals defeated Hillman last March and went to win the school’s first regional tournament.

Hillman coach Eric Muszynski said the loss a year ago fueled his charges throughout the off-season and into this season.