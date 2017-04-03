William B. Conley, 72, of Gwinn, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, March 25, 2017 at his residence.

Bill was born June 10, 1944 in Rogers City to the late William L. and Clara (Reiger) Conley. He spent a career spanning 23 years with the U.S. Air Force, retiring in 1986 as a master sergeant.

Bill was a member of the Upper Peninsula Scale Model Club, enjoyed reading, history and research, especially genealogy.

He was much loved by his family and was known affectionately by his grandchildren, as “Grumpy.” He is survived by his wife of nearly 52 years, the former Kay Gabrysiak, whom he married June 19, 1965 in Rogers City; two children, Bridget (Jim) Hawn of Concord, North Carolina and Mike (Cheryl) Conley of Lakeland, Florida; three grandchildren, Hailey Hawn, Nicholas and Sarah Conley; one sister, Lynn (Richard) Nowaczyk of Gwinn; also many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death besides his parents was his stepmother, Helen Conley; and a son, Sean Conley January 22, 1992.

The Conley family will greet relatives and friends Friday from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Canale Gwinn Funeral Home, 96 E. Stephenson Ave., Gwinn, MI where a memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Allen Mott officiating. A light lunch will be served in the funeral home immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 222 S. Riverside Plaza, Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60606 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 in Mr. Conley’s memory.

The Canale Gwinn Funeral Home is assisting the family where memories may be shared at canalefuneral.com.