Styma, Hincka, Jakubcin top grads for Posen

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

With the end of the third marking period almost here for the county’s public schools, it’s the home stretch for the Class of 2017.

It’s the time of year when Presque Isle Newspapers hails the top-achieving students in Posen, Onaway and Rogers City.

It’s taken three-and-one-half school years to come up with the final student rankings, but the grade point averages (GPAs) from each respective school have been carefully tabulated and will now receive their place on the front pages of this, and future editions of the Advance.

Posen High School (PHS) is first up, ending its third marking period Friday.

Superintendent Michelle Wesner has announced her best of the best. Valedictorian Tania Styma will lead 10 honor students at the commencement ceremony, June 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tania Styma will be joined on the stage graduation night by co-salutatorians Izaiah Hincka and Kelsey Jakubcin.

The GPAs of all three students were extremely close, but the third-ranking student, Ryan George Styma, was right near the top as well. He was two hundredths of a point from joining Hincka and Jakubcin as salutatorians.

PHS has the potential of graduating 24 students this year.

This week’s Advance has bio info from the Posen students, GPAs and their future plans.

