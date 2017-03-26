Shelly Lee Hyde, 59, of Onaway, died Thursday, March 16, 2017 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital with her family at her bedside. The daughter of Clare “Lyle” and Donna (Stevens) Camp, Shelly was born in Onaway October 7, 1957. A lifelong resident of Onaway, Shelly graduated from Onaway High School in 1975 and on July 22, 1978 married the love of her life, Tim Hyde.

A longtime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Shelly was devoted to her Christian faith and tried to live her faith each day. As a wife and mother, she was loving and supportive of her family. She taught her children to trust in their heart, pray often and about everything and to be thankful for God’s blessings. She was a good listener, let them make their own decisions without intervening and told them often that she loved them. As a wife, she was always there for Tim. Dedicated to their marriage, Shelly loved Tim with her whole heart and enjoyed doting on him constantly. Through their 39 years of marriage, Shelly also worked beside Tim, keeping the books and performing other clerical duties for Hyde’s Tree Service. And then there were her grandchildren! Nothing filled Shelly’s heart with joy more than her grandchildren. They made her smile and laugh; she loved every minute she spent with them. Even in her vocation Shelly lived her faith. For 25 years she worked as a superintendent at North East Michigan Rehabilitation and Opportunity Center (NEMROC) in Onaway. A job that suited her well, Shelly was able to help people with disabilities. She later took the position of public guardian for Presque Isle County, again, helping the less fortunate and putting others before herself.

Fun-loving, with quick wit and sometimes a touch of sarcasm, Shelly was well-liked and fun to be with. She loved the Detroit Red Wings, going to the casino to play the slots and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening. An incredible cook, Shelly loved family cookouts and enjoyed cooking on the grill even during the winter months. She loved children and was an incredible aunt to her nieces and nephews. Selfless, Shelly touched so many lives. The world is a better place because Shelly Hyde lived; she will be truly missed.

Surviving Shelly is her husband, Tim Hyde of Onaway; daughter, Shilo Furgeson (Jim Shephard) of Onaway; son, Logan (Katlin) Hyde of Onaway; and the grandchildren she adored, Gavyn, Emerie, Shawny and Joshua. Shelly also leaves her mother, Donna Camp and mother-in-law, Bev Hyde, both of Onaway; sisters, Sue (Harry) Hyde and Holly (Tom) Bischoff, both of Onaway, Ann (Dean) Dittmar of Ocqueoc, Paula (Richard) Guajardo of Grand Ledge and Arla Gable of Black Lake; brothers, Darrel (Diane) Camp of Cheboygan and Zane (Pam) Camp of Mobile, Alabama; brother-in-law, Cliff (Jerilyn) Hyde of Onaway; sisters-in-law, Cindy Hyde and Bev (Bill) Boughner, both of Onaway; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Shelly was preceded in death by her father, Lyle Camp; brother, Calvin Camp; and father-in-law, Chuck Hyde.

Shelly’s family received friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home Tuesday, March 21, followed by a memorial service Wednesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Glasier Road, Onaway. The Rev. Roger Kilponen officiated. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Shelly to Holy Cross Lutheran Church or the American Red Cross. Condolences may be shared with Shelly’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.