Ronnie Guenther, 23, of Millersburg, formerly of Flint died Saturday, March 4, 2017 in Millersburg.

Funeral service was held Sunday, March 12, at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint, with the Rev. Steve Wood officiating. Cremation took place following the service. Contributions may be made to the family.

Visitation was Sunday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Ronnie was born in Pontiac November 12, 1993. Surviving are mother, Andrea Guenther and stepfather, Gary Brecht; father, Ronald and wife Dawn Guenther; fiancêe, Debra Szymoniak and her children, Mercedes and Matthew; siblings, Andrew and Logan Brecht, Brittany and husband Zack Probasco and Kaillee Guenther; nephew, Weston Wade Probasco; and grandparents, Charlene and Rick Romanow, and Susan Rivers.

He was preceded in death by his sister Ashley Guenther; grandfather, Robert Rivers; and grandmother, Mary.

Condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com