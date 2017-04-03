Rogers City City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON MARCH 7, 2017

Mayor Pro Tem Nowak presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT –Adair, Bielas, McLennan and Nowak. ABSENT: Sobeck.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of February 21, 2017 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Adair, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $97,781.39 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT:

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-21

McLennan/Adair, to hold a workshop on March 21, 2017 beginning at 5:30 p.m. prior to the Regular Council Meeting, and if the Rogers City Area School Superintendent is available begin the workshop at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the PEG Channel.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor Pro Tem Nowak declared the meeting adjourned at 7:12 p.m.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.