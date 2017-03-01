Richard Dale McDonald, “Dick”, 81, of Onaway, died at home Monday, February 20, 2017. The son of John and Gladys (Rivers) McDonald, Dick was born and raised in Millersburg. A lifelong resident of Presque Isle County, Dick graduated from Onaway High School where he met the love of his life, Shirley Tucker. On December 29, 1956 the high school sweethearts were married at the Onaway United Methodist Church beginning a loving union that lasted 60 years.

Dick honorably served our country in the U.S. Army from 1956 – 1958 and was stationed in Germany. After being discharged from the service he sailed on the Great Lakes for 11 years before taking employment with Presque Isle Electric as a lineman. Eventually Dick became a purchasing agent, retiring in 1997 after a 30-year career with Presque Isle Electric. Having a great love for sports and the youth in the community, Dick was active with the Kiwanis Club, Onaway Sports Boosters and Onaway Area Little League, coaching Little League baseball for 15 years. A faithful Christian, Dick was a longtime member of the Onaway United Methodist Church.

With a passion for sports, Dick was an avid golfer. He enjoyed golf outings with his family and golfing each week on the Stoney Links Men’s League. He truly enjoyed watching sports and was a huge fan of the Detroit Tigers, Michigan State Spartans and the Onaway Cardinals. He and Shirley traveled all over the state watching their children and grandchildren play many different sports and they loved every minute of it. Dick also loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

Fun-loving, quick witted and having a fantastic sense of humor, Dick was well-liked and fun to be around. A devoted husband, Dick and Shirley were nearly inseparable and enjoyed traveling and spending time with their family. Dick loved family gatherings for birthdays, holidays and watching college football. Being a “State” fan, he loved the friendly rivalry he had with his sons, who for some reason loved the other team (Michigan)! Dick was an amazing father and grandfather, who was proud of his family and loved helping them. From coaching his children in sports to offering his sound advice into their adulthood, Dick’s heart was always full of love for each of them. Dick’s friendly smile and loving, caring way will be sadly missed and always remembered.

Surviving Dick is his wife, Shirley of Onaway; daughter, Kathi Schultz of Traverse City; sons, Steve (Denise) and Rick (Katrina), both of Onaway; as well as the grandchildren he adored, Lacy, Olivia, Ian, Jordan, Austin, Darcie, Blain, Blake and Kassie; and 10 great-grandchildren. Dick also leaves his brother, Lyle (Eva) McDonald of Arizona; two sisters, Carol (Robert) Piastowski of Almont and Betty (Oscar) Taylor of Millersburg; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by five brothers, John, Don, Ken, Gordon and Neil; and six sisters, Kaye, Effie, Velma, Laura Belle, Lois and Margaret “Peg”.

Visitation was at the Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, February 24, with a memorial service following Saturday at the Onaway United Methodist Church. The Rev. Carmen Cook officiated. Dick’s final resting place will be in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Dick to the Onaway Sports Boosters, c/o Jennifer Jacobs, P.O. Box 420, Onaway, MI 49765 or Onaway Area Little League. Condolences may be shared with Dick’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.