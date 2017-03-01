RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON FEBRUARY 6, 2017

Mayor Sobeck presided and called the meeting to order at 8 a.m.

PRESENT –Adair, Bielas, McLennan, and Sobeck. ABSENT: Nowak.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Adair, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of January 17, 2017 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

McLennan/Bielas, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $332,097.62 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

PARADES RESOLUTION NO. 2017-12

McLennan/Bielas, to include approval for the Little League Parade, Memorial Day Parade, Flag Day Parade, Nautical Festival Grand Parade, Nautical Festival Antique Car Parade, Nautical Festival Kiddie Parade, Rogers City High School (RCHS) Homecoming Parade, Halloween Parade and Christmas Light Parade be included in the 2017 Michigan Department of Transportation annual performance resolution.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

REQUEST TRACK TEAM RESOLUTION NO. 2017-13

McLennan/Bielas, to approve the request from the RCHS track team to hold the 2nd annual Nautical Frost 5k on Saturday, February 25, 2017 with use of the pavilion with route to include the Huron Sunrise Trail.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

USDA GRANT RESOLUTION NO. 2017-14

RESOLUTION OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY APPLICATION FOR RURAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT GRANT PURCHASE OF TRAILER AND TOWING MECHANISM

Bielas/Member Adair, at a regular, scheduled meeting of the City Council of the City of Rogers City conducted February 6, 2017:

WHEREAS, the purchase of a sling-load trailer and towing mechanism by the City of Rogers City would allow the Rogers City Marina the ability to haul boats into and out of the water, providing opportunities for service and winter storage of those boats; and

WHEREAS, the ability to provide those services would allow the City to market its marina as more of a full-time facility, resulting in increased boater demand for seasonal and transient slips; and

WHEREAS, the additional revenue these boaters would bring in would not only allow the marina to become self-sustaining, but have a tremendous positive impact on the Rogers City business community; and

WHEREAS, the marina has been losing money for the past several years and therefore does not have the financial wherewithal needed to purchase the trailer and towing mechanism the City so desperately needs; and

WHEREAS, the funding needed to complete the purchase of these items is $60,000; and

WHEREAS, the purchase of the trailer and towing mechanism is eligible for Rural Business Development grant funds through USDA Rural Development;

THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the City of Rogers City apply to USDA Rural Development for a $60,000 Rural Business Development grant to put toward the purchase of a sling-load trailer and towing mechanism.

The resolution was adopted by 4-0 vote of the Council, with 4 members voting yes, 0 members voting no, and 1 member absent.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

RESOLUTION. NO 2017-15

Adair/Bielas, to send City Manager Hefele and Zoning Administrator Toby Kuznicki to the Redevelopment Ready Communities Program training.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

SOCIAL HOST RESPONSIBILITY MONTH

RESOLUTION NO. 2017-16

Bielas/Adair,

WHEREAS, underage drinking is a problem that affects our community, our health, and our future. It exacts a terrible toll on individuals and families, and places a costly tax burden on the community at large for law enforcement, medical services, and other social services involved in the prevention and treatment of underage drinking, and

WHEREAS, underage drinking has severe consequences, many of which parents and caregivers may not be fully aware. Consequences of underage drinking may include injury or death from accidents; unintended, unwanted, and unprotected sexual activity; academic problems; and drug use; and

WHEREAS, parents and caregivers have a significant influence on your people’s decisions about alcohol consumption, especially when they create supportive and nurturing alcohol-free environments; and

WHEREAS, youth who start drinking before age 15 years are five times more likely to develop alcohol dependence or abuse later in life than those who begin drinking at or after age 21 years; and

WHEREAS, alcohol use by young people is dangerous, not only because of the risks associated with acute impairment, but also because of the grave threat to their long-term development and well-being; and

WHEREAS, parents, educators, and community leaders who work with our young people every day are our best advocates for responsible decision-making; and

WHEREAS, one-hundred percent of any alcohol consumed by a minor came from an adult. At one time, an adult over the age of 21 was in control of the alcohol and a minor gained access to it, and

WHEREAS, it is illegal for adults to knowingly allow their child’s friends to drink alcohol in their home, even with the permission of the friends’ parents, and adults have the authority and should have the responsibility to take steps to reduce the likelihood that their homes will become venues for underage drinking, and

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, we, the City of Rogers City of the County of Presque Isle, a Community Committed to UNDERAGE DRINKING PREVENTION do hereby proclaim that April 2017 is Social Host Responsibility Month. We also call upon all parents, citizens, homeowners and property owners to host gatherings responsibly and take measures to eliminate access of alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ROGERS CITY PTO RESOLUTION NO. 2017-17

At a regular meeting of the Rogers City City Council called to order by Mayor Thomas Sobeck on February 6, 2017 at 8 a.m. the following resolution was offered:

McLennan/Adair, that the request from Parent Teacher Organization of Rogers City, County of Presque Isle, asking that they be recognized as a nonprofit organization operating in the community for the purpose of obtaining charitable gaming licenses, be considered for approval.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor Sobeck declared the meeting adjourned at 8:22 a.m.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer

Condensed version. Complete minutes are available at City Hall.