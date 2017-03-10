PIC Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

February 20, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Thomas Catalano called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Thomas Catalano, Ronald Bischer.

Excused: Charles Rhode

Also Present: Supt. /Mgr Smigelski, Clerk Wirgau, Mechanic Elowsky.

Visitors: Three.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from February 6, 2017 meeting.

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Rhode (Bischer) to approve the February 20, 2017 accounts payable in the amount of $121,309.02

Ayes: Rhode, Catalano, Bischer.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• Supt./Mgr met with Huron Pines representatives to discuss replacing several road/stream crossing culverts in the future.

• A New Township Official Workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

• Supt./Mgr will be attending the AGRIP Conference from March 6-9, 2017.

• Weight restrictions went into effect on Saturday, February 18, 2017.

• The Road Commissioners’ Conference is April 9-11, 2017 in Bay City.

• Year to date snowfall is 73”

9:00 a.m. – Bid Opening

A motion was approved awarding the purchase of two tractors to Don’s Tractor Sales.

Ayes: Catalano, Bischer

Unfinished Business:

Clerk Wirgau reported on the 2015 Michigan Department of Transportation State maintenance contract audit.

New Business:

A motion was approved authorizing Chairman to sign Municipal Employees’ Retirement System Leave conversion participation documents.

Motions were approved to cast affirmative votes on three County Road Association ballots.

A motion was approved to enter an agreement with Huron Pines for the Oxbow Creek road stream culvert crossing replacement on Canada Creek Highway.

A motion was approved authorizing Supt./Mgr to purchase an enclosed trailer to be used for signage.

The next meeting dates will be Monday, March 6, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. and Monday, March 20, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.

A motion was made by Bischer (Catalano) to adjourn at 10:08 a.m.

Ayes: All

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.