PIC Road Commission Minutes

Presque Isle County

Road Commission

Condensed Minutes

March 6, 2017

The regular meeting of the Board of Road Commissioners for Presque Isle County was held at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley, Rogers City, Michigan. Chairman Thomas Catalano called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m.

Board Members Present: Thomas Catalano, Ronald Bischer.

Excused: Charles Rhode.

Also Present: Clerk Wirgau.

Visitors: None.

Minutes:

A motion was approved to accept minutes from February 20, 2017 meeting.

Accounts Payable:

Motion by Bischer (Catalano) to approve the March 6, 2017 accounts payable in the amount of $70,579.97.

Ayes: Bischer, Catalano.

Supt./Mgr Report:

• Year to date snowfall is: 95 inches.

• The MERS Statement of Net Position for 12/31/16 with notes was given to the Board and discussed.

• Commissioners were informed the new 100 HP tractor and the enclosed sign trailer are in the garage. Commissioners were invited to look at the new equipment after the meeting.

• Wednesday’s snow storm created many issues throughout the county. Trucks were pulled off the road for a short period during early afternoon due to zero visibility. The Rogers City area received 14 – 18 inches of snow.

Unfinished Business:

The CRA Highway Conference is March 14-16, 2017 in Lansing.

New Business:

Resolution 2017-1 was adopted to accept Act 51 certified mileage maps.

Motions were approved authorizing expenses for Commissioners to attend the Commissioners’ Seminar in Bay City April 9-11, 2017 and for the Payroll Clerk to attend a MCRCSIP training in Mt Pleasant on April 26, 2017.

A motion was approved to advertise for bids for seasonal materials.

Next meeting dates are Monday, March 20, 2017 and Monday, April 3, 2017.

A motion was made by Bischer (Catalano) to adjourn at 9:30 a.m.

The complete minutes of the meeting of the Board of Presque Isle County Road Commissioners are available for viewing and may be seen at the Road Commission office at 657 South Bradley Highway, Rogers City, Michigan 49779.