Patrick Earl Kerr Jr., 72, of Onaway, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Boulder Park Terrace in Charlevoix. The son of Patrick and Margaret (Kowalski) Kerr, Pat was born December 21, 1944 in Rogers City. On October 24, 1964, Pat and Lorene McDonald were married at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway beginning a loving union that lasted more than 52 years.

In 1970 Pat took employment at the Medusa Cement Plant in Charlevoix, beginning what would be a 35-year career, working as a heavy equipment operator. For 34 of those years, he and Lorene lived in Charlevoix where they raised their family. Having an enthusiasm and talent for sports, Pat played softball in Charlevoix for many years and earned himself the nickname, “The Home run King.” When softball season ended, Pat moved on to bowling and spent the winter months bowling on a league. After moving to Onaway, Pat joined the Men’s Pool League and Men’s Golf League at Stoney Links. He enjoyed both very much and was happy with how well he did. Being raised in Rogers City, Pat was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed snowmobile racing and hunting; particularly, deer hunting, and especially enjoyed deer camp in Rogers City with his sons, brothers, and nephews. He loved the camaraderie, stories of the hunt and all the fun had at camp each deer season.

Honest and forthright, Pat was also kind-hearted and very proud of his family. His heart was full with love for Lorene, his sons and his grandchildren. Pat’s zest for life will be sadly missed. The wonderful memories of him will always be cherished.

Surviving Pat is his wife, Lorene Kerr of Onaway; four sons, Patrick E. III (Kim) of Mancelona, Raymond P. (Carol) of Charlevoix, and Brian E. (Catey) and Thomas W. (Julie), both of East Jordan; as well as his nine grandchildren, Jenny, Raymond, Kaitlyn, Marisa, Myles, Patrick, Cody, Connor and Zachary; and four great-grandchildren, Jermiya, Evan, Jackson and Sophia. Pat also leaves five brothers, Kenny (Fay), Mike and Donald, all of Bay City, and Wayne and Bill (Edie), both of Rogers City; four sisters, Theresa Willett of South Carolina, Virginia Schultz and Sherry Kerr, both of Rogers City, and Linda Ryczek of Bay City; numerous nieces and nephews; and many in-laws. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; and sister, Arlene Gemmil.

Pat’s family received friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home Monday, March 20, until the time of the memorial service. The Rev. Peter Eke officiated. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Pat to his family to help with medical expenses. Condolences may be shared with Pat’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.