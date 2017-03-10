Mary Jo Barnby, 60, of Tower passed away March 7, 2017 at Hiland Cottage in Petoskey.

She was born January 2, 1957 in Cheboygan to Donald and Norma (Dunbar) Barriger.

Mrs. Barnby is survived by her husband, David; three sons, Staff Sgt.Jeremy (Elena) Barnby currently stationed in the state of Washington, Jonathon (Courtney) Barnby of Texas and Jacob Barnby of Minnesota; three grandchildren; mother, Norma Hudson of Cheboygan; three sisters, Sherry (Ed) Wesley of Ohio, Gerri (Arturo) Rodriguez of Florida and Diane (AB) Rapson of Florida.

Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary when the date is set for her memorial service. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.