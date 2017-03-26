Marshall Richard Romanowski, 84, of Dearborn Heights, (formerly of Posen) passed away peacefully March 18, 2017. Born January 4, 1933 in Posen, to John and Johanna (Wiza) Romanowski. On February 6, 1965, married his bride, Priscilla Lou Burak. Marshall worked at Cyclops Steel in Detroit from 1960 until he retired in 1990.

He was a loving devoted husband and a fun-loving father to his children, Sharon (Rodney) Castaldi; Robert (Autumn), Kenny and Julie (Bill) Colorite; and treasured every one of his grandchildren, Mallorie (Jake), Sarah, Melissa, Dakota, Nichole, Austin, Billy II, Joshua, Ashley and Emily; and his great-grandchildren, Luke, Ivy, Hazel, Layla and Randee. Dear brother of nine; and loving uncle for many nieces and nephews.

Marshall was affectionately known as Richie, Richard, Ray and Oscar. He loved the outdoors, enjoying hunting, fishing and raised his children to appreciate the same.

He loved watching hunting shows on television, cooking and sharing recipes (and even named himself, “Chef Boy ‘R’ Ski!”), coming up north to visit loved-ones, and telling jokes and stories to anyone and everyone he met and knew.

Joyful, entertaining, well-liked, with a wonderful sense of humor, Marshall was the center of attention no matter where he went. Marshall loved spending time with family and friends, sharing memories and good times and simply enjoyed making people laugh.

Marshall is survived by his wife; daughters; son; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; his two sisters, Rosanne Kotowski, Angeline Yarch; and brother, Florian. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kenneth; brothers Frank, Walter, John and Joseph; and sister, Geneive Golan.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 25, from 1-3 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home, 5900 Allen Rd. (313) 928-2300. Funeral service will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Please share memories and/or leave condolences on Marshall’s guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com.