Larry Lee Gale, 76, of Rogers City passed away February 27, 2017 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey.

He was born June 13, 1940 in Burns Township to Weston and Elsie (Johnson) Gale.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann “JoJo;” two children, Dean (Mona) Gale of Ortonville and Tiffany Donaghy of Saginaw; three grandchildren; a brother, Donald Gale; and two stepchildren, Delana (Scott) Marshall and Daniel (Amy) Westphal.

Inurnment and military honors will take place in the spring at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.