Kenneth Glen Clements, 101, of Huron Beach passed away February 22, 2017 at home. He was born June 1, 1915 in Waterford to Wellington and Lucia (VanRiper) Clements.

Ken married Corinne Crouse May 2, 1942 in Ohio. He enlisted in the United States Army May 7, 1942. He served in Normandy, northern France and Rhineland. He was a hanger Chief for one year, supervising the work of 60 men. He was the recipient of numerous awards and medals during the course of his service. Ken co-owned a lumberyard with his brother Byron and was also a building contractor for many years. He attended Huron Beach Community Church. Mr. Clements will be remembered for his sense of humor, love of family and helping his friends and neighbors.

He is survived by three children, Karen Tomlinson of Jerome, Arizona, Bruce (Polly) Clements of Clarkston and

Richard Clements of Huron Beach; seven grandchildren, Cayge (Monica) Clements, Jamie Weyer, Christopher (Nicky) Clements, Adam (Elisabeth) Clements, Elizabeth (Brad) Clements, Paul (Megan) Clements and David (Jenna) Clements; 12 great-grandchildren, Chloe, Ryder, Trevor, Meeka, William, Everett, Teddy, Liam, Emma, Blake, Gavin and Trey.

Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Corinne; son, Charles; two brothers, Donald and Byron; and a sister, Arlie.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, February 25, through time of service with the Rev. Robert Hynes and Rev. Lloyd Ziebarth officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607 accorded military honors following the service.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Sunrise Shore, Huron Beach Community Church or the Rogers City VFW Post 607 in memory of Kenneth Clements.

Inurnment will take place this summer in Clarkston.

