Josephine M. “Josie” Tavernier, 91, of Rogers City passed away March 25, 2017 at Rogers City Tendercare.

She was born May 17, 1925 in Detroit to James and Mamie (Downey) Campbell.

Mrs. Josie is survived by two children, Diane (Ernie) Weigand of Rogers City and Ronald Tavernier of Flint.

Beck Funeral Home will announce a complete obituary when the date and time is set for a memorial service for her and her husband William.

