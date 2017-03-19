John Chojnacki, 83, passed away March 10, 2017 in Shelby Township.

He was born May 18, 1933 in Metz Township to Anthony and Clara (Gorlewski) Pine.

Mr. Chojnacki is survived by four children, Monica (Wayne Koss) Simmons of Posen, Marylou (Jeannette) Henderson of Shelby Township, Melissa (Jeff) Cornett of Rogers City and Marie (Fred) LaPointe of West Branch; six stepchildren, Raymond (Pat) Hentkowski of Alpena, Judy Scott of Union City, Richard Hentkowski of Constantine, Kenneth Hentkowski of Posen, Charlene (Don) Sheldon of Traverse City and Joann (Anton Fellinger) Wojtaszek of Washington Township; 21 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, March 14, where the rosary was recited followed by the parish wake service that evening. Visitation resumed at St. Dominic Catholic Church Wednesday through time of Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Interment will take place at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of John Chojnacki. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.