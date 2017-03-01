Janis Marie Plath

My life has been one heck of a ride! I have lived a full and wonderful life, with no regrets and departed this life February 27, 2017 from pancreatic cancer.



Born June 20, 1958 (the longest day of the year) to Mike and Katie Grohowski.

I am survived by my husband, Tim; two sons, Adam and Aaron; mom, Margaret “Katie” Grohowski; siblings, Michael (Joan) Grohowski of Grand Lake, Jerilyn (Jim) Gordon of Texas, Jane (Nevenko) Buntic of Traverse City,

Gary Grohowski of Gaylord and Julie (Don) McLennan of Rogers City.

I was preceded in death by my dad, Gerald and a brother, Robert Grohowski. We spent our summers growing up at Grand Lake. What an awesome opportunity we had, due to hard work and determination by our parents. I followed my Dad’s mantra “that is if you work hard, you get to play hard.” And I did both to the fullest extent. After graduating in the 1976 bicentennial class,

I began working in the medical field and continued for 35 plus years. Then came Timmy, who changed my life forever. Such a kind man, who always made me feel safe, no matter what came our way, together for over 38 years. Soon after came our two sons, Adam Jay and Aaron James, the two greatest joys in my life. We spent our time camping, fishing and traveling every chance we had. My mother-in-law, Helen always said, “You go this way but once” – never miss a chance to go, do and see – you will never regret it. Tim and I worked long hard hours which provided us with the opportunity to do and see all that we have done. I couldn’t have asked for a better role model for our two sons to lead them to be the men they are today – respect, honesty, caring with good morals and values. Mainly through work I have made lifelong friends who I have gone on some of the craziest trips ever imagined! I treasured our times together dear to my heart. I may have to burn my journal, for the fun that we had will have to stay between us.

Our camping and fishing trips with friends and their families will always be very special to me, from state parks, Dreggs Lake in the Upper Peninsula, Canada and beyond. Tim, Adam, Aaron and I have made forever memories together.

I am so proud of them all. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

In lieu of flowers or online messages, may you send a note, make a phone call or stop by for a visit.

Love to all forever and we’ll see you on the other side…Minnie.

Private services are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.