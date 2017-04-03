Brege, Colorite named valedictorian, salutatorian for RCHS

This week it is time to highlight the honor grads of Rogers City’s Class of 2017 Leading the way are valedictorian Mary Brege and salutatorian Austin Colorite. Commencement exercises for the 46 members of the class are scheduled for June 4.

Mary Brege is the daughter of Scott and Shannon Brege.

This fall Brege plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) to work towards a degree in elementary special education.

Austin Colorite is the son of Bill and Julie Colorite.

Following his graduation from RCHS, Colorite plans to attend college to study psychology and possibly get a master’s degree in business administration.

Photos and profiles of all the honor students are in the March 30 edition of the Advance.