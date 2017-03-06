Hurons ousted by Hillman in girls’ district title game

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

The Huron girls’ program will have to wait another year to end a district title drought that goes back to 2001. The 2016-17 season came to an end to Hillman Friday in the Posen district final, 59-32.

The Hurons rolled through Wolverine and Posen to advance to the trophy game, but struggled to put the ball in the hole. They missed 11-of-19 free throw attempts. The defenses from both sides dominated in a low scoring first eight minutes. The score was 6-5, Rogers City.

The Lady Tigers got some shots to fall early in the second quarter and that sparked a 14-2 run. Jayna Hance’s 3-pointer with 1:40 left was the Hurons’ first field goal of the night. it wasn’t enough to turn the tide on an experienced Hillman club. A quick six points to start the third made it a 15-point deficit and there was going to be no denying Hillman’s district’s title.

“I told the girls that sometime you have to tip your hat to someone else,” said Huron coach Duane Pitts, who loses only one senior Camryn Bullock. He complimented her hustle and leadership following the game.

Rogers City finished 17-6, which is the most wins in a season since the 2002 squad, coached by Karl Grambau, went 17-4. The team has now put together four .500 or better seasons (54-33) after a three-year spell when the team went 6-58.

