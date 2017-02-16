Trophy engraved with names of ’39 Class B semifinalists

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

A trophy commemorating the 16-1 Rogers City High School Huron boys’ basketball team made its way back into the trophy case Tuesday. Harold Newhouse (at right) whose father Bill Newhouse played on the team that went 13-0 in the regular season, had the names of the players engraved on the trophy and along with his daughter Mariah, presented it to Rogers City athletic director Samantha Amrhein and varsity coach Matt Ponik.

Newhouse filled a display case with memorabilia, including programs signed by all the members of the team.

One of the keepsake pieces was a framed near-replica of page 22C from the Advance’s 100-page special publication in 1996 “Rogers City at 125” that told about the team’s accomplishments.

The 1938-39 team defeated Cheboygan 37-17 and Traverse City 15-13 in the regional round. The team lost 26-23 to Grand Rapids Christian in the Class B semifinals after topping Mt. Pleasant 27-20 in the state quarterfinals.

Team members engraved on the trophy are Robert Patzer, William Cook, Harry Schultz, Dick Newhouse, Leonard Mauti, Howard Hoffman, Jack Berg, Lloyd Piechan, Bill Newhouse, Joseph Micketti, Iverne Pines and coach Jim Quinn. (Photos by Richard Lamb)