Stanley Eugene Vekaryasz, 83, of Rogers City passed away February 12, 2017 at his home.

He was born December 20, 1933 in Rogers Township to Stephen and Myrtle (Wisterman) Vekaryasz. He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; five children, Kim (Greg Litwinski) Kreft of Posen, Daniel (Eileen) Vekaryasz of Ohio, Rosalie (Phillip) Fryske of Rogers City, Lucy (Mark Boughner) Kamyszek of Onaway and Mark (Kari) Vekaryasz of Oklahoma; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Walter (Audrey) Vekaryasz of Rogers City and David (Ruth Wright) of Rogers City; sister-in-law, Sally (Rich) Harris of Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews. A private service will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of the Sunrise Shore in memory of Stanley Vekaryasz.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

